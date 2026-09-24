Meet the most luxurious Renault in history

Renault has decided to raise the stakes in the premium segment, presenting the most expensive and exclusive production model in its entire modern history. The heir to the top positions in the range is called the Renault Rafale Hypnotic and debuts as a strictly limited series, the circulation of which will be limited to just 1,500 numbered units for the whole of Europe.

The new edition is based on the technical basis of the top Rafale E-Tech 4x4 with a power of 300 horsepower, but relies on an extremely dark and mysterious aesthetic. The exterior is distinguished by a unique satin Forest Black color, complemented by an all-black radiator grille, glossy black accents on the roof frame and rear spoiler, as well as massive 21-inch wheels, also with a satin finish. The tailgate and details proudly bear the dark emblems of the Atelier Alpine sports division.

The interior of the model welcomes passengers with a combination of titanium black Alcantara and textured textiles, dotted with the classic French tricolor stitching in blue, white and red. The seat backs feature an illuminated Alpine logo, and the center console is decorated with an individual numbered plaque, emphasizing the vehicle's collector's value. As the top flagship, the Hypnotic comes with maximum standard equipment, including the intelligent dimming Solarbay panoramic roof, a high-end Harman Kardon sound system, a head-up display and a heated windshield.

The drive is entrusted to the advanced plug-in hybrid system, combining a turbo engine and three electric motors, which provide full power transmission to all four wheels. Thanks to the 22 kWh battery, the crossover coupe can travel up to 105 kilometers in all-electric mode according to the WLTP cycle. The chassis features an adaptive suspension with a camera for predicting road conditions and the 4Control Advanced four-wheel steering system.

Orders for the exclusive model open on October 1, 2026 in 14 European countries, including the Bulgarian market, with the first customers receiving their cars at the end of the year. The price in France starts at 63,550 euros, positioning Renault's top offer in the territory of established German premium competitors. Its first public appearance before the general public will take place at the upcoming Paris Motor Show in October.