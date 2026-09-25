Tesla draws attention to Roadster again (VIDEO)

Tesla is once again taking center stage in automotive news with the long-awaited return of one of the most talked-about projects in the modern industry. The American electric car manufacturer has released the first official teaser for the production version of the second-generation Tesla Roadster, hinting at its upcoming official premiere, scheduled for October this year.

The new shot reveals the elegant and extremely aerodynamic silhouette of the sports coupe, whose lines borrow many solutions from the company's pilot program. Although the model's appearance has been repeatedly postponed over the years due to the brand's priorities for mass-produced cars and robo-taxi services, the Austin headquarters confirms that the development of the flagship sports car has been finalized and tests of real prototypes are nearing completion.

According to preliminary promises by CEO Elon Musk, the production Roadster will feature radical dynamics, including acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than two seconds and an optional SpaceX rocket technology package for even more extreme behavior. The event in October is expected to reveal the final interior, technical specifications with real-world mileage and starting prices of the long-awaited electric supercar.