Four Chinese crossovers of the old that will not disappoint you

Chinese car manufacturers are no longer just an exotic phenomenon on European and Bulgarian roads, but an increasingly serious factor, and this is gradually being transferred to the used car market. With the slowdown in sales of new cars and the significant increase in the price of traditional European, Japanese and Korean brands, the secondary market in our country and in Eastern Europe is increasingly looking towards pragmatic Chinese alternatives. However, four models are distinguished by proven durability and a low percentage of serious defects, becoming a sensible investment.

Haval Jolion

This GWM crossover has established itself as one of the most sought-after affordable crossovers. The model rarely suffers from serious engine or gearbox damage, but when operating in the colder winter months in our country, owners sometimes report faster discharge of the factory battery and whistling from the alternator belt. Combined with the more modest noise insulation, these are small compromises against the background of solid mechanics. When buying a used one, it is a good idea to replace the battery with one with a capacity of at least 65 Ah, and inspect the alternator pulleys and belt carefully.

Geely Coolray



The budget crossover quickly gained popularity in Europe thanks to its dynamic design and engineering kinship with Volvo. However, with cars on the secondary market, one should take into account the faster wear of the front brake discs and pads, as well as the need to replace the tie rods every 30,000 - 40,000 kilometers. The suspension is stiffer for Bulgarian roads, and the trunk is relatively compact. Before making a deal, a thorough inspection of the brake system and a check for possible leaks around the water pump are recommended.

Geely Monjaro



This model positions the brand in the higher segment and enjoys great interest in importing slightly used cars to Bulgaria. The SUV offers remarkable comfort, but owners report accelerated wear of the dust boots on the suspension and the need for regular replacement of the stabilizer bars. The thin paintwork is susceptible to scratches and chipping from gravel on the highways, so investing in a protective transparent film for the front is highly recommended to preserve resale value.

Omoda 7



This car has aggressively entered the European markets with its futuristic design and a wide range of petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains (PHEV). The experience of the first owners shows very good robustness of the drive system, but reveals minor software "childhood diseases" in the multimedia system and electronic safety assistants, which are usually removed with official updates. The harder plastic in the lower part of the interior is also a detail that requires attention when inspecting. When buying a used car, it is crucial to check whether the car has undergone all service campaigns for software updates and whether the hybrid battery has been maintained according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Independent computer and running diagnostics in a specialized service center before purchase remains the best weapon for buyers in Bulgaria. Against the backdrop of a changing market and the demand for the latest cars at reasonable prices, these four models show that the Chinese automotive industry can now offer not only an attractive price, but also reliability that relatively preserves the value of the car over time. And you can find copies of these models sold in Bulgaria HERE.