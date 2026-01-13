The co-chair of the „Alternative for Germany“ (AfD) Alice Weidel said that the lack of energy from Russia is leading to „the collapse of Germany's entire business model“, which has worked „extremely well“ for decades.

Wedel noted that „the failed experiment in the energy transition must be stopped immediately“.

„AfD advocates for affordable energy by returning to nuclear energy and above all we need affordable resources, gas and oil, which we can get from Russia. “The lack of resources from Russia is leading to the collapse of Germany's entire business model, which has worked extremely well for decades“, she told reporters after a meeting of the AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag.

The politician pointed out that Germany imported resources and was thus able to produce.

“We managed to produce cars, our chemical industry was the largest. We were leaders everywhere.“ “We were the patent leaders and this was only possible thanks to low energy costs,“ said the AfD leader. Otherwise, as she noted, competitiveness is reduced to zero.

Germany began to refuse Russian energy supplies in February 2022. Germany also does not receive gas through the “Nord Stream“ gas pipeline. Both pipelines were damaged in 2022 by sabotage in the Baltic Sea; one of them had not been previously certified by Germany. In the current situation, the government is counting on the construction of terminals to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG).