Bulgaria returns border controls to Schengen?

Bulgaria is fully prepared for the temporary restoration of border controls within the Schengen area.

Our country has joined a joint position of a total of 22 European Union member states, which have sharply criticized Madrid for the mass entry of thousands of migrants into Spanish territory from Morocco.

The reaction comes just hours after Italy has already introduced extraordinary checks for arriving flights from Spain, and France announced the tightening of its borders.

The text of the joint letter and the demands to Brussels

According to official information disseminated by the “Focus“ News Agency (focus-news.net), the joint letter of the European leaders, among whom is supposed to be the Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev, is addressed directly to:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

European Council President Antonio Costa

Irish rotating presidency of the Council of the EU

The text calls for the immediate convening of an extraordinary videoconference of EU interior ministers. The aim is a coordinated European response and urgent support for the restoration of effective control of external borders. In the event of an escalation, the signatory countries declare their readiness to temporarily freeze the visa-free regime for arrivals from critical areas.

Spain's reaction and domestic political repercussions

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez responded with a counter-letter, defining the position of the 22 countries as “selfish“ and contrary to European law. Spanish authorities claim that the situation in Ceuta is under control and the migrants have been returned under military escort to Morocco.

On the domestic scene in Bulgaria, the topic has caused a quick reaction. The leader of the “Vazrazhdane“ party, Kostadin Kostadinov, called on the government to immediately suspend the Schengen Agreement with regard to Spain, following the example of Rome, and to send additional police and army units to strengthen national security.