Global unemployment to remain at historic lows

The global unemployment rate will remain at a historic low of 4.9% in 2026, according to the 2026 Employment Outlook report published by the International Labour Organization (ILO). It estimates that 186 million people will be unemployed.

It is noted that nearly 284 million workers around the world still live in extreme poverty, surviving on less than USD 3 a day. Meanwhile, over 2 billion workers remain employed in the informal economy.

“Worryingly, the number of working poor and informal workers is growing in low-income countries, demonstrating a lack of progress where it is most needed,“ the ILO stressed.