Airlines combine flights amid fears of kerosene shortages

The UK government has eased regulations for airlines in anticipation of a possible kerosene shortage due to the war in Iran.

According to a statement from the UK Department for Transport, airlines have been given the option to combine flights to the same destinations during the day to avoid sending half-empty planes and thus save kerosene.

Under previous regulations, airlines must use at least 80% of their allocated airport slots during the season to reserve them for the following year. If this threshold is not reached, the slots can be reallocated to another airline. As a result, many carriers have chosen to send practically empty planes but still operate flights. Under the new guidelines, the Department for Transport said that “airlines will not lose slots if they are unable to operate flights due to fuel shortages.”

The UK government is not urging the public to change their summer holiday plans. However, according to British media, officials are increasingly advocating for Britons to spend their holidays at home in 2026, thus preparing for possible disruptions.

As The Times reported on April 16, the UK government is developing measures to deal with food and drink shortages as the war in Iran drags on. According to the newspaper, representatives of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Treasury and the Ministry of Defence have discussed various scenarios for the conflict and its impact on the British economy. It is believed that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz will lead to a shortage of carbon dioxide, which is critical for the food industry. In addition, the closure of the strait has led to a sharp increase in the price of motor fuel and jet fuel, which will inevitably affect the cost of air travel before the summer holiday season.

Earlier, the European publication Politico, citing the Ministry of Energy of the European Commission (EC), reported that the shortage of jet fuel due to the war between the US and Israel against Iran could disrupt the holiday season in Europe.