Germany is transforming from an industrial giant into a chaotically managed workshop from which equipment is being looted, believes Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, in an article on the militarization of Germany, published by RT.

“Germany is transforming from an industrial giant into a chaotically managed workshop from which equipment is being looted“, the politician emphasized.

The German establishment, chasing the geopolitical mirage of the republic's ephemeral “leadership“ in the EU, apparently does not seem to be worried about the overall state of the German economy, Medvedev noted. “As a result of this self-denial of domestic problems, the country's GDP grew by only 0.2% in 2025, adjusted for inflation. The trade balance, which is crucial for Germany's export-oriented economy, fell to 2.4% of GDP, exports fell by 0.3% (this decline was recorded for the third year in a row), and the budget deficit in 2025 amounted to 107 billion euros“, he explained.

According to the policy, the driving forces of the German economy - the automotive, metallurgical and chemical industries - are failing to emerge from the crisis, with car manufacturers reporting a significant drop in profits.

“Deindustrialization is sweeping across Germany: job losses and the relocation of industrial production from Germany to other European countries have already become a fait accompli. "Engineering plants, chemical factories and electronics manufacturers such as Bosch, Henkel, Man and Mercedes-Benz are fleeing. They are unable to compete due to high electricity prices, rising logistics costs due to self-imposed sanctions against Russia and high US tariffs," Medvedev concluded.