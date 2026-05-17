Maltese residents get free access to ChatGPT Plus

The American company OpenAI - developer of the ChatGPT chatbot, announced that it has entered into an agreement with Malta, according to which its residents will have access to an annual paid subscription to ChatGPT Plus after completing a training course on the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

“OpenAI and the Government of Malta announce the world's first partnership to extend ChatGPT Plus to all citizens of Malta. The initiative will give citizens the opportunity to develop practical skills and use technology in everyday life“, says a press release on the company's website.

The Maltese AI for All initiative is a national AI literacy program. It should help people understand the use of artificial intelligence and learn how to use it responsibly. Upon completion of the course, Maltese citizens will be able to enjoy free access to ChatGPT Plus for one year.

Malta's Minister of Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects, Silvio Schembri, in turn, stressed that the partnership guarantees every citizen of the country access to the development of skills necessary to “prosper in the digital world“.