Ivaylo Mirchev himself paid the bail of the aggressive courier

The MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev himself paid the bail of 500 euros for the driver of a delivery company with whom he got into a conflict in the capital's Lozenets district, reports "24 hours".

The 32-year-old courier was charged with causing minor bodily harm for hooligan motives. The supervising prosecutor decided not to request permanent arrest for the man and set him a bail of 500 euros.

The incident occurred on Thursday after an argument between Mirchev and the driver over improperly stopping a car on a street in the neighborhood. According to information about the case, the delivery man attacked the deputy and put him on the hood of the car when Mirchev tried to stop him until the police arrived.

After what happened, Mirchev wrote on Facebook that he did not want the courier to be arrested and downplayed the physical collision.

"His hand slid down my left cheek", the deputy said, denying that he was hit.

According to publications, this is precisely the reason why Mirchev personally paid the bail of the accused driver.

Here is the position expressed today by Mirchev on his Facebook profile:

Assessing the situation from the distance of the past two days, I think I could have done more to prevent the conflict from escalating in this way.

I accept that people in public positions like me should to make more efforts to avoid escalating such situations. I admit that I was greatly affected by the fact that I was physically attacked in front of my son.

I have no claims against the supplier and stated this in writing to the institutions on Friday. The same day I also contacted the company he works for to express my concern for his condition.

This case has caused enormous media attention, which I did not seek in any way. The need to answer the numerous questions of the media, as well as my desire to refute already widespread false versions, prompted me to publish the video. I understand the negative sentiments it caused because it does not show the physical aggression that led to my call to 112 - something that anyone would do in such a situation.

I now consider it a mistake to try to prevent the delivery driver from leaving the scene before the police arrived.

It is good that the prosecutor's office has given up on requesting his detention. The delivery driver was released an hour ago and I hope that no measures will be taken against him in the future that are disproportionate to the severity of his behavior.

All road users have a commitment to reducing aggression on the roads.