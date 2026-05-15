China and the US made a key decision on trade and economic relations

The PRC and the US agreed to maintain stability in trade and economic relations and strengthen practical cooperation in various fields. This was stated by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Zhongnanhai government residence in Beijing with US President Donald Trump.

“We have jointly repositioned the constructive and strategically stable China-US relations, reached important consensus on maintaining the stability of trade and economic relations, expanding practical cooperation in various fields and properly addressing mutual concerns, and agreed to strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional issues“, Xinhua quoted the Chinese leader as saying.

As Xi Jinping noted, Trump's current visit to China has become a “historic and significant event“. According to him, this once again shows that the peaceful coexistence of the two countries, their mutually beneficial cooperation based on respect, as well as “seeking the right path of interaction“ meet the wishes of the people of both countries and the expectations of the whole world.

„President Trump is committed to “Making America Great Again“, and I am committed to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation under the leadership of the Chinese people. China and the United States can promote their development and revitalization through enhanced cooperation,“ the Chinese president stressed.

He said that both sides should properly implement the consensus reached between the leaders of China and the United States, “appreciate the current favorable trend that did not come easily, set the right direction, remove obstacles, and promote the steady development of China-United States relations“.