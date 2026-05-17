Last news in Fakti
Новини
World »
Ukraine Attacks Moscow with Over 70 Drones

Ukraine Attacks Moscow with Over 70 Drones

No Casualties Reported

Май 17, 2026 06:09 199

Ukraine Attacks Moscow with Over 70 Drones - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

An attack by 74 Ukrainian drones was repelled by the Defense Ministry's air defense forces as they approached Moscow on May 17, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Minor damage was recorded at the sites of the debris impact, he added.

“According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene of the incident,“ the mayor wrote.

Flights at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Ramenskoye (Zhukovsky) and Sheremetyevo airports are temporarily restricted. This is necessary to ensure flight safety, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) explained.

On May 16, Sobyanin reported the destruction of 38 drones in the Moscow region in the past 24 hours.