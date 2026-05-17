Ukraine Attacks Moscow with Over 70 Drones

An attack by 74 Ukrainian drones was repelled by the Defense Ministry's air defense forces as they approached Moscow on May 17, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Minor damage was recorded at the sites of the debris impact, he added.

“According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene of the incident,“ the mayor wrote.

Flights at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Ramenskoye (Zhukovsky) and Sheremetyevo airports are temporarily restricted. This is necessary to ensure flight safety, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) explained.

On May 16, Sobyanin reported the destruction of 38 drones in the Moscow region in the past 24 hours.