Companies around the world have lost nearly $25 billion due to the crisis in the Middle East

The conflict over Iran has already cost companies around the world at least $25 billion in additional costs and this figure continues to rise, Reuters reported, citing an analysis of corporate reports.

Companies are facing rising energy prices, disruptions in supply chains and disruptions in trade routes due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. At least 279 companies have announced measures to reduce financial losses, including price increases, production cuts, dividend freezes and employee layoffs. Airlines are the hardest hit by the conflict, causing an estimated $15 billion in additional costs. Toyota, Procter & Gamble and McDonald's are among the companies that have warned of the negative impact of the conflict.

Rising oil prices above $100 a barrel are particularly painful for countries in Europe and Asia dependent on fuel supplies from the Middle East. Analysts believe that the main impact of the crisis on corporate profits will become apparent in the second half of 2026.