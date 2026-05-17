Trump Threatens Iran: "The Clock Is Ticking"

US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with consequences if his leadership does not take swift action to contain the nuclear crisis, „Reuters“ reported, News.bg reports.

„The clock is ticking for Iran and they better act FAST or there will be nothing left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENTIAL VALUE!“, Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social.

His statement comes hours after a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier, the Iranian agency „Fars“ reported that the US had presented a five-point plan, including the transfer of enriched uranium to Washington and the imposition of restrictions on Tehran's nuclear program.

According to the same data, Washington has refused to unblock some of the frozen Iranian assets or pay compensation for damages related to the conflict.

Iran, for its part, has insisted on a cessation of hostilities on various fronts, including in Lebanon, as well as an end to restrictions on its shipping and ports.