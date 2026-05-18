A company that produced trailers and campers is moving into the production of artillery shells

The Polish defense company Niewiadów Polska Grupa Militarná is ready to produce 120,000 155-mm artillery shells per year, starting this year. The company has installed two new production lines, announced the company's director Adam Januszko.

“From the end of the fourth quarter of 2026, the company plans to start production [of shells] on two new lines, with a maximum capacity of 60,000 shells per year for each“, the portal quotes him as saying.

The company also plans to produce up to 1 million anti-personnel mines and 40-mm artillery shells per year, with production to begin in 2027.

The company previously specialized in the production of various trailers and campers.

According to open sources, in 2025, approximately 50,000 155-mm shells were produced in Poland. The production of these ammunition was carried out at the facilities of the state defense concern PGZ (Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa).