Borisov: The young people who voted for the PB will pay the huge interest in billions of euros on the loans

I acknowledge their victory. But let me ask them, since these are the most honest elections and since we are second, how can the fourth, fifth, sixth want to destroy the second and third. Where is the logic? Did we beat you honestly? We won. Then acknowledge the hundreds of thousands who voted for us.

This was stated by GERB leader Boyko Borisov at a meeting with the active in Plovdiv and Velingrad.

"I listened to Asen Vassilev, he acknowledged that thanks to him and the PP so many good things have happened. I'm thinking, wait, weren't we together, aren't these things we have in common. Say that we did it together. So, if we are together, the good things are for them, and the bad things are for GERB", Borisov also said.

"These measures I am telling you now that none of them will work for them. I do not like to criticize without reason, but they will not work, because in a market economy it will not work. Neither with a price ceiling, nor with mark-ups, the market will regulate prices. Because for adults - when did the Bulgarian eat strawberries and blackberries in January, there were only bananas in the korekom.

Naturally, their price is expensive. All this is greenhouses, technology, expensive gas. Who ate Shopska salad in January? Let's start subsidizing these expensive products this season through taxes would be a gross mistake and it still will not work. Prices will be regulated when the vegetables start coming out of the gardens," Borisov explained.

"Since December we have been listening to them talking about prices. They were going to reduce them, return the leva, everything would calm down. And the people believed it. Now the verb has changed - we will control them, we will not reduce them. Let's see what they will control. The real reason is fuels. Oil, gasoline, gas. If they are not regulated there, everything else comes from there. You can touch - ok, but the money will not be enough. Because you promised the army, the young doctors, the nurses, everyone else. As I see it in recent days, this is only happening with loans. This means that exactly the young people who voted for these people will pay the huge interest in billions of euros. We need to explain this, tell it. Young people need to understand why we have been giving out lean pizza. Why we have been running a 0 deficit for 12 years. "Not that we couldn't have taken out loans and given away back then," the GERB leader also said.