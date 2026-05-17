Kovesi: there are suggestions and facts in the case of the Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva

There are suggestions and reality in the case of the temporarily suspended European Prosecutor from Bulgaria Teodora Georgieva. This was stated by the European Prosecutor General Laura Kovesi in an interview for “120 minutes“ on BTV, BTA reports.

According to her, back in September last year, the European Prosecutor General informed the EU institutions that disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against Georgieva, as a result of which she was temporarily suspended from office.

Kovesi indicated that there is a “suggestion“ surrounding the case for political pressure and discrediting campaigns, but stressed that the reality is based on concrete facts and data collected within the framework of an investigation by the European Public Prosecutor's Office.

She explained that at the center of the case is a video recording in which Georgieva recognizes herself and her voice, which, according to Kövesi, is related to the process of her appointment to the post of European Prosecutor from Bulgaria.

Kövesi recalled that at that time she was not ranked first at the national level, but was nevertheless appointed after an institutional procedure. According to her, it was these circumstances that were the subject of an investigation and led to the initiation of disciplinary proceedings.

The European Chief Prosecutor stated that the decision on the case was taken by independent prosecutors from different member states, with the aim of ensuring objectivity and excluding external influence.

She added that after Georgieva's removal, the work of the Bulgarian team at the European Public Prosecutor's Office continued normally and even with better results.

Kövesi also noted that the European Public Prosecutor's Office is encountering difficulties in investigations in different countries, including Bulgaria, especially in cases related to public procurement and financial fraud.

At the end of the interview, she stressed that it is important for Bulgaria to have an active and independent European Prosecutor and called on the institutions to clarify and advance the procedures for a new appointment.