US lifts sanctions on Russian crude oil shipments until June 17

The US Treasury Department has lifted sanctions on transactions involving the sale and transportation of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia loaded onto tankers until April 17. The corresponding general license is published on the website of the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

This exemption applies to transactions involving “the sale, delivery, or unloading of crude oil or petroleum products originating in the Russian Federation loaded on any vessel, including vessels blocked by the aforementioned acts (included in the U.S. Treasury Department sanctions lists - TASS), before 00:01 Eastern Time (07:01 Moscow Time - TASS) on April 17, 2026“. Such transactions are permitted “until 00:01 Eastern Time, June 17, 2026 (07:01 Moscow Time).”

The document emphasizes that the license does not authorize transactions related to a number of Russian regions, including Crimea, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), as well as Iran, Cuba and North Korea. It also states that the new general license “fully replaces” a similar license issued by the US Treasury Department on April 17. It expired on May 16.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant announced earlier that the US administration is lifting sanctions on shipments of loaded crude oil from Russia for 30 days to ensure that “the most vulnerable countries” have access to energy. He added that this step is aimed at stabilizing the global oil market.

On March 12, the US Treasury Department lifted sanctions on the sale of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia loaded onto vessels before that date. On March 19, it renewed its license, adding provisions prohibiting transactions involving several regions of the Russian Federation, as well as North Korea and Cuba. The license expired on April 11. On April 17, the US Treasury Department issued a license allowing operations for the sale, transportation and unloading of oil and petroleum products of Russian origin loaded onto tankers until April 17, until May 16.