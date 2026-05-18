European airlines will be able to avoid a shortage of kerosene this summer

European airlines and refiners believe they can avoid a shortage of jet fuel this summer, according to the Financial Times (FT).

Companies have maximized fuel production and imports from the US and Africa to compensate for lost supplies from the Middle East. However, oil industry representatives consider the negative forecast of the International Energy Agency (IEA), whose management said that Europe has approximately six weeks of fuel reserves, unlikely.

Spanish energy and petrochemical company Repsol has increased jet fuel production by 20-25% compared to the same period in 2025, British Airways confirmed that it has enough suppliers for the entire summer, and Air France said its airports have enough reserves for several months.

Meanwhile, József Váradi, CEO of Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air, noted that rising jet fuel prices have helped Europe adapt, as refineries in the United States and Nigeria have increased their exports to the region. “Such market prices mobilize forces“, he said.