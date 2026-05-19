Bulgaria with concrete solutions to attract tourists from Romania, Germany and Poland

More tourists, better connectivity and a stronger presence of Bulgaria in key markets. These were the main topics in the talks of the Minister of Tourism Dr. Ilin Dimitrov on the opportunities for Bulgarian tourism in Romania, Germany and Poland. With our tourist attaches in Poland and Germany and with the Ambassador of Bulgaria to Romania Radko Vlaykov, the current bookings, the possibilities for additional flights, the competition in the region and specific steps for better positioning of our country were discussed. “I want us to hear the real picture of each market and to act on time. “Bulgarian tourism needs results, and results come with work, perseverance and less talk”, said Minister Ilin Dimitrov. The data show different dynamics in the three markets, with Romania remaining among the main ones for Bulgaria, Germany reporting growth compared to 2024, and Poland giving a very good signal at the beginning of 2026.

Germany remains a market that is recovering, but requires timely decisions. The consequences of the bankruptcy of the tour operator “Electra“ were discussed and the possibilities for part of the lost capacity to be compensated for already this season. Talks have already been held with partners for additional flights, including with ICC as a consolidator of charter programs. From May 14 to September 26, 255 flights are planned from four German airports to Varna and Burgas, with the potential to bring about 46,000 tourists. In 2025, we report 306,537 tourist registrations in accommodation in our country from the German market, which is 24.3% more than in 2024, but the market still remains below 2019 levels. According to Minister Dimitrov, this shows that a reaction for the 2026 season is possible, but it is even more important to anticipate such risks earlier in the preparation for summer 2027.

Poland was identified as a market with serious growth potential, especially with a clearer presentation of Bulgaria after our full accession to Schengen and more active communication with tour operators, airlines and the media. Although in 2025 the registrations of Polish tourists are 266,415 and there is a slight decrease of 1.2% compared to 2024, the first months of 2026 provide a much better perspective, as for the period from January to March the registrations are 8532, or 61.3% more compared to the same period last year. The possibilities for using the good air connectivity, including 21 flights per week from four Polish airports to Sofia, were also discussed. The goal is for Bulgaria to be recognized not only as a sea destination, but also as a nearby, accessible and safe country for travel throughout the year.

Romania remains one of the strongest markets for Bulgaria with 984,092 tourist registrations in accommodation facilities in 2025, which is 8.5% more than in 2024 and 51.2% above the levels of 2019. With our Ambassador Radko Vlaykov, Minister Dimitrov discussed measures for a stronger positioning of the Bulgarian market by holding a road show in Bucharest, meetings with specialized travel journalists and influencers, as well as developing common itineraries for tourists from more distant markets. Minister Dimitrov stated that he will work to open a tourism attaché in Romania, since in the long term this is a strategic market for Bulgaria. “We have the opportunity to develop common routes, to work more actively with the media and business and to attract more tourists in both directions. This is a potential that we should use much better“, the minister pointed out.