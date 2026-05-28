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Russia and Kazakhstan have carried out their first cross-border unmanned cargo transport

Russia and Kazakhstan have carried out their first cross-border unmanned cargo transport

The experiment was declared successful

Май 28, 2026 10:25 47

Russia and Kazakhstan have carried out their first cross-border unmanned cargo transport - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

The Russian Ministry of Transport has carried out the first cross-border unmanned cargo transport from Russia to Kazakhstan. This was announced by Russian Deputy Minister of Transport Dmitry Zverev, speaking at the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum.

“Today, perhaps, we can already announce with our Kazakh colleagues that we have conducted a mega-experiment, which has really turned out to be successful. We have carried out the first cross-border unmanned cargo transport. Not just empty vehicles, but unmanned cargo delivery“, said Zverev.