Iran: US deal will restore shipping through Strait of Hormuz, end naval blockade

Iranian state TV said Tehran had received a draft of an initial, informal framework for a memorandum of understanding with the United States to end the conflict between the two countries, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Under the framework, Iran would restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month, while the United States would withdraw its military forces from the area around Iran and lift the naval blockade.

State TV said the framework, which excludes warships and envisages Iran managing ship traffic through the strait in cooperation with Oman, has not yet been finalized and that Tehran would not take any steps without "tangible verification".

She added that if a final agreement was reached within 60 days, it could be approved as a legally binding resolution by the United Nations Security Council.

The emergence of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran stems from indirect talks that began after the war that began in February, with Pakistan playing a central mediating role between Tehran and Washington, Reuters notes.

The war erupted after a sharp escalation in tensions between Iran and Israel earlier this year. The two sides exchanged missile strikes and drone attacks that disrupted shipping in the Persian Gulf and led to military intervention by the United States, raising fears of a wider regional conflict, Reuters recalls.