Military delegation from Serbia visits the Ministry of Defense

Deputy Minister of Defense Lyubomir Monov held a meeting with students from the 15th class of the strategic course at the University of Defense of the Republic of Serbia. The group, which is visiting Bulgaria, includes senior military officers, members of the University of Defense in Belgrade, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces and representatives of institutions of the Republic of Serbia, the ministry announced.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Defense, Deputy Minister Lyubomir Monov noted that this is the first visit in such a format. He emphasized the development of bilateral relations in the field of security and defense and the possibilities of military cooperation.

The guests were presented with the main highlights of Bulgaria's defense policy within the framework of the common defense policy of the European Union and NATO.

Special attention was paid to the capabilities of Bulgarian higher military education and higher medical education for the needs of the armed forces, policies in the field of human resources in the army, scientific units in the field of defense. During the discussion, main aspects of the modernization of the Bulgarian Armed Forces were touched upon, as well as current issues of security risks in the world and Europe.

Within the framework of the visit to Sofia, the program of the Serbian delegation also includes a visit to the Military Academy “G. S. Rakovski“, where a meeting will be held with the management and representatives of the educational institution.