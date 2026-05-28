Club contract for construction of nuclear power plant signed by Kazakhstan and Russia

Russia and Kazakhstan have signed an agreement on cooperation in the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in the republic, as well as on providing a state export loan to finance the project. The agreement was signed during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan.

Earlier, the assistant to the Russian president, Yuri Ushakov, announced that the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan will be built using the most advanced Russian technologies. The project will be financed with a Russian state export loan.

The construction of a nuclear power plant by Russia in Kazakhstan creates an entire industry in the republic, as it includes not only construction, but also personnel training, Putin said in a statement after the Russian-Kazakhstan talks.

„During the visit, agreements were approved on the parameters for the construction of the nuclear power plant and on financing the project through a Russian state export loan. The commissioning of the plant will significantly contribute to the energy supply of the Kazakh economy and will help provide affordable and clean energy to businesses and households. I would like to note that, as we agreed with the President of Kazakhstan, this is not just about building a nuclear power plant, but about its construction. It is about creating an entire industry, including education, personnel training, etc.,“ said the head of state.

The construction of this power plant, with the participation of “Rosatom“, is a leading project in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, Putin noted.

In general, cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan in the energy sector is developing steadily: “RusHydro“ is joining projects for the development of hydroelectric power in the republic, Putin added. “Mutual cross-border supplies of electricity have also been established,“ he added.