Pop stars Veniamin and Elizabeth will open Travel Fest in Sofia on May 30

Popular pop artists Veniamin and Elizabeth will open the first Travel Fest in Sofia on May 30 (Saturday) at 12:00 in front of the National Palace of Culture ticket center. The concert is free for all visitors to the event.

The official start of the exhibition will be given by the Minister of Tourism Dr. Ilin Dimitrov and the Sofia Municipality.

Welcome the summer by planning your trip. On May 30 and 31, 2026, from 10:00 to 19:00, Sofia will host the first outdoor tourism exhibition – Travel Fest, organized by the specialized media – TravelNews.bg. We set ourselves the ambitious task of bringing together in one place the leading representatives of the tourism sector – tour operators and travel agencies, hotels, guesthouses, museums and cultural centers, which will present the best of Bulgaria and the world, said the editor-in-chief of TravelNews Miroslav Ivanov.

The idea of Travel Fest is to show how diverse, accessible and exciting tourism can be. Visitors will be able to experience the richness of their home destinations, discover new routes around the world, interesting experiences and special holiday offers. The event will be a meeting place for industry professionals and travel enthusiasts. Each exhibitor will present their unique products and tell what makes their destination or service special.

Everyone is welcome!

An entertainment program has also been prepared, which will make the weekend even more colorful and memorable! Special guests will be Veniamin and Elizabeth, who will perform a concert on May 30, 2026 at 12:00 during the official opening of Travel Fest 2026. The event is held under the patronage of the Sofia Municipality and the Ministry of Tourism. Media partners are Radio "City", "BG Radio", Radio 1, "Nova News" and Radio "Energy".

Summer comes with new inspiration for travel! Dream and travel!