Employees of the administration of US President Donald Trump are pushing for the development of a new 250-dollar bill with the face of the American leader. If successful, Trump will be the first person in 150 years to appear on a banknote while still alive. This was reported by The Washington Post (WP), citing sources.

The initiative is led by Treasury Secretary Brandon Beach and his adviser Mike Brown, who are pressuring the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) to issue the banknote in a timely manner. It is even reported that the officials have presented mock-ups, one of which depicts Trump's face in the center of the 250-dollar bill next to the signatures of the US President and Treasury Secretary Scott Besant. The designer, British artist Ian Alexander, confirmed its existence to WP and said he had even spoken to Trump about changing the design of the note, adding the colors of the American flag and the logo for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

It is noted that since 1866, when a Treasury official was depicted on the 5-cent note, no modern figure has appeared. A bill that would allow Trump's image to be printed has been under consideration in the US Congress since 2025. WP noted that Treasury officials have repeatedly stated that the development of the bill will take several years due to numerous legal and procedural details.

Earlier, the US Treasury Department announced plans to place the signatures of US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Besant on US dollars for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, marking the first time in history that the signature of a sitting president will appear on currency.

The Declaration of Independence, adopted in 1776, proclaimed the independence of the United States from the British Empire. The Declaration was adopted by Congress on July 2, 1776 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Two days later, Congress approved a revised version of the document and ordered its printing and distribution to the public, hence July 4th, considered the founding day of the United States.