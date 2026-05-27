The cases of illegal construction in Varna are not isolated and fit into a broader context of processes that affect issues of Bulgaria's national security. This was written by Prime Minister Rumen Radev on Facebook and continues:

As president, about a year ago, I publicly raised the issue of a Ukrainian citizen who was imposed a compulsory administrative measure by the State Security Agency, including expulsion from the country. Just two weeks later, however, the then-chairman of the State Security Agency canceled his own order, which is a precedent in the history of the service. Then I also raised the question of who and with what motives influenced this decision, despite the presence of arguments from the regional structures of SANS about a risk to national security, but there was no response from the institutions, nor did the media conduct any investigations. Therefore, such cases require a systematic institutional response, including checks to establish the factors that led to the decisions taken.

I welcome the decision of Borislav Sarafov to listen to the calls of the government and resign as Director of the National Investigation Service and as Deputy Prosecutor General. This is only the beginning of the process of healing the justice system, which Bulgarian society has been waiting for a long time. This process was blocked for purely political reasons until the very inauguration of the current Bulgarian government. We are working to introduce new rules, clear criteria and transparent procedures for the selection and election of people who will take their place in the newly renovated Supreme Judicial Council.