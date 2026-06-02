Islamabad shortens business hours due to power crisis

The authorities in Islamabad have reduced the business hours of commercial establishments due to the power crisis in Pakistan and rising energy prices, the city administration announced.

All markets, shopping malls and non-essential shops in Islamabad must close at 8:00 p.m. local time. The measure is intended to save electricity. Restaurants, grocery stores and bakeries can remain open until 10 p.m. Essential services, including pharmacies, hospitals, gas stations, call centers and IT companies serving international clients, are exempt from the restrictions.

The introduction of reduced business hours on June 1 has sparked discontent among businesses and residents, as markets in Islamabad usually stay open until late at night.

Amid the conflict in the Middle East, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has imposed emergency energy and financial austerity measures since March due to rising fuel prices and disruptions to the Persian Gulf oil supply chain following the military conflict between Iran and the United States that began on February 28.

The austerity measures include a 50% reduction in fuel supplies for government vehicles and the decommissioning of 60% of government vehicles. The salaries of Pakistani civil servants have also been frozen, and the salaries of members of parliament have been cut by a quarter. The government has imposed a complete ban on the purchase of vehicles and other goods for government agencies. The number of employees in the public and private sectors has been reduced by 50%, except for essential services. Government agencies have switched to a four-day work week.

Despite austerity measures, ongoing disruptions in oil supplies have forced Pakistani authorities to sharply raise fuel prices for consumers.