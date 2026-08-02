Ukraine is conducting a 40-day special military operation in Crimea: the peninsula is blocked, there is no electricity a

Ukraine is conducting a strategic multi-stage operation to isolate the temporarily occupied Crimea from Russia, the final result of which will be the liberation of the Ukrainian peninsula. This was stated by Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel.

On June 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky approved a 40-day special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine aimed at intensifying military pressure on Russia in order to end the war. The campaign includes large-scale strikes on key targets, including in Crimea. The 40-day period officially ends in early August.

„But if the occupiers hoped that 40 days would pass and the SBU would stop the attacks on Crimea, they were wrong. Because there will be a 41st, 42nd and 43rd day and so on until the invaders are completely driven out. Therefore, the attacks on Crimea will also continue,“ said Bratchuk.

„The occupiers in Crimea have no time to rest today. In many areas there is no electricity, no water. We are not talking only about civilians, we are also talking about the military. After all, attacks on energy resources, on energy facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea are not for civilians, but for the military. Russia itself has admitted that Crimea is an “unsinkable aircraft carrier,” a militarized base that today provides the Russian front, in particular the Southern Operational Zone, he said.

The damage to more than five large electrical substations has caused widespread outages and destabilization of the entire internal energy system of Crimea.

“For example, Dzhankoy is a key logistics, transport and railway hub. Today there is no electricity or water there. The situation is the same in Western Crimea, in the eastern part of the peninsula, on the southern coast,” said Bratchuk.

The residents of Crimea are in a really difficult situation with resources (fuel, energy, electricity), because all this is being redirected to support the Russian army.

“Today, everything most important is being given to the occupiers. But again, how much of this will be enough? "After all, the Ukrainian Defense Forces' operation in Crimea continues, as does the logistical blockade," Bratchuk added.

Crimea was occupied by the Russian army in 2014. Ukrainian forces continue to launch attacks on the peninsula, which has become the basis of Vladimir Putin's narrative about Moscow's military might.