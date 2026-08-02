Another absurdity on Bulgarian beaches: at the Chernomorets campsite, they banned the bringing of water and umbrellas

A new absurd example from the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast. A beach where it is forbidden to bring a bottle of water or an umbrella. Such a sign welcomes tourists on the beach in front of the eco-camping “Chernomorets“.

After a signal from vacationers to bTV, the beach management first denied, but then admitted that there was such a restriction.

A sign at the entrance to the beach spoils the vacation of Dilyana, who came from Germany for the summer.

“Entering the beach, we saw a sign that said that it was forbidden to bring food and water. At first I decided to pretend I didn't see it and sit with the water and the salt shakers we were carrying. Later, however, we saw it in several more places“, said Dilyana Tineva.

The bTV team is going to the site. The sign is no longer there. Radostin Vutov, a beach employee, said that nothing has been removed.

“There has never been such a sign. I have been here for 7 years“, said Atanas Kozunov, a lifeguard on the beach. After several conversations, the version changes.

„There was such a sign, directed at the part where we sell umbrellas and sun loungers, and we have never forbidden anyone from bringing food and drinks into the free zone“, said Kristiyan Georgiev, manager of the eco-camping “Chernomorets“.

The Ministry of Tourism also conducted an inspection after the signal.

„There is such a sign. It concerns only the establishment and the paid area in front of the establishment, not the free zone. Maybe there is an error in writing the sign“, pointed out Ivan Videlov, director of the “Control and Inspection Activity“ directorate.

The beach management said that they would not put the sign up again, even with a corrected inscription. “I love the sea like any normal person. "And it's very unpleasant to feel like an unnecessary nuisance or an unwanted relative," shared Dilyana.