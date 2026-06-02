Kazakhstan plans to develop tourism to Baikonur

The Baikonur city administration plans to work with Kazakhstan (in particular, the Kyzylorda region) to increase the number of day trips to the city, Konstantin Busygin, the head of the city administration, announced.

„Tourist traffic from Kazakhstan has increased and will only grow because we have just adopted a new resolution on Baikonur - a unified approach to tourism. Kazakhs will increase day trips to the city. The large city of Kyzylorda, with a population of nearly 500,000 people, is about 240 km away; the bus journey takes about 4 hours.

Over the past year, the tourist flow to Baikonur has increased by almost 2,500 people: the total number of visitors to the city in 2024 was 5,200, and in 2025 - 7,600. Despite the steady increase in tourist flow, the lack of regular air services and the limited number of hotel rooms in Baikonur pose limitations. “If some charter airline or commercial companies establish air services, this would be very useful. We will be able to book hotels for them, and, of course, the tourist flow itself will increase significantly“, Busagin noted.