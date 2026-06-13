Kazakhstan to produce Volvo trucks

The Kazakh company Astana Motors and the Swedish concern Volvo Group have signed a memorandum of cooperation, which provides for the preparation of the production of Volvo trucks in the republic. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan.

The document was signed on June 12 at a meeting of the Kazakh-Swedish bilateral commission for trade, economic and investment cooperation, which was held in Astana. "The first stage of the project plans to produce Volvo FH13 long-haul trucks, designed for long-distance transportation. The production of Volvo FMX13 vehicles, widely used in industry and construction, is also being considered," the statement continued.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed cooperation in the fields of investment, industrial cooperation, mechanical engineering, mining and metallurgical complex and critical minerals. It is emphasized that special attention was paid to the issue of localization of production with an emphasis on the production of high value-added products.

In 2025, Volvo Trucks opened its first service station in Kazakhstan and a new office for the Central Asia and Caucasus region. “The launch of a joint production site will strengthen the potential of the local automotive industry and bring industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Sweden to a new level“, the press service emphasized.