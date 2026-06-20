Bulgaria is the top producer of raspberries in the world

Bulgaria is among the top producers of raspberries in the world. Our country is in the top ten in this indicator, according to data from the Association of Raspberry and Berry Growers. Raspberries this year, however, remain a luxury fruit, and their price reached a real record - over 30 euros per kilogram.

In our country, the area sown with raspberries is over 2250 decares, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture. About 10 percent of the harvest is exported, mainly to Germany. The rest is sold on the domestic market. Due to the poor weather conditions this year, in many places in our country the harvest will not be the best. This has already had its effect, writes Nova TV. The price of industrial raspberries has seen a serious jump, almost double compared to last year. For the average consumer, it remains a luxury item, as the price of a kilogram of raspberries in the markets and chains this year reached 32 euros.

Penko Lambrev has been growing English raspberries in the land of the town of Krichim for 3 years. He is the only one who is engaged in the production of early fruits in the region. He sowed the plants in pots, which he placed in six greenhouses. He also placed a special net over the plastic to protect them from frost, hail and sun.

"Because raspberries are capricious in terms of sunlight. The fruits get sunburned very quickly. When we are in greenhouses, we have a shading net over the plastic and now it protects us from the sun and we do not have leaf scorch, fruit scorch", explains the farmer.

His friend Nina also helps him in growing raspberries. The farmer explains that English varieties also have their own specifics. In order for the aromatic fruits to become juicy and large, it is necessary to water them at least 10 times a day and regularly measure the pH of the soil.

"Because in the pot itself, the coconut substrate (hydroponic cultivation) dries out very quickly and needs to be watered every hour. It depends on the temperature - 5-6 to 10 minutes every hour", explains Penko.

"Our biggest expenses this year are fertilizers. They have jumped at least 100%, water for irrigation, the wage is 30 euros per person, per day", says Nina Shikova.

The first fruits began to be picked at the end of May. This year they expect to harvest at least 3 tons of raspberries from the greenhouses. They sell their produce, which they pick every other day, themselves.

Penko says that currently the purchase price of raspberries is between 8 and 10 euros, which is the wholesale price on the stock exchange. "But now the retail price, which is in shops, in markets, is two to three times higher, 25-30 euros. This is what is being sold on the markets at the moment. Our goods are currently going to the seaside, to the resorts, mainly Varna, Burgas, to the larger exchanges and from there they are already distributed to the smaller resorts", explains the farmer.

Large English raspberries are not sought after by the industry, because smaller and cheaper ones are preferred for making jams, jams and compotes, explain the producers. Juicy early raspberries are intended for direct fresh consumption.

"Our raspberries are very nice, large, but it is not profitable for housewives to use them to make jam, compotes and desserts, because they are very expensive and they wait for the Polish ones to come out", says Nina.

This year the two are growing blueberries in greenhouses. The first ones they managed to pick sold for 15 euros per kilogram. Currently, their price on the market has collapsed to 7 euros.