Konstantin Prodanov: Incomes will grow and we will be richer, but based on what we have earned

Incomes will grow and we will be richer, but based on what we have earned, said Konstantin Prodanov, chairman of the parliamentary committee on budget and finance from "Progressive Bulgaria" in the studio of "The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov".

Konstantin Prodanov, PB: "There is no freezing of incomes. Incomes will grow and will continue to grow, but this will not happen automatically. We will be richer, but based on what we have earned ourselves, not on a loan we have taken."

Prodanov said about the progressive property tax.

Konstantin Prodanov, PB: "If you have 3-4 homes – not for living, but for investment, the second will be taxed a small percentage higher than the first, the third – a slightly higher tax than the second. Properties and houses are for living, not for speculation. This will help cool down the real estate market a little, which makes them inaccessible to a large part of young people."

The chairman of the budget committee explained what the state treasury is.

Konstantin Prodanov, PB: "What is the state treasury? This is, on the one hand, the revenues that come in and the expenses that go out. Every month there is a deficit of between 300 and 400 million, and this trend is deepening. These are several billion that must be financed from somewhere. The level of the fiscal reserve is inexorably decreasing. By the end of May we have about 2 billion. deficit."

Prodanov explained the reason for the shortage of funds.

Konstantin Prodanov, PB: "There is a hole in the treasury. Everyone agrees that there is a hole in the treasury, the dispute was how big the hole is. 2026 is critical for Bulgaria for several reasons. We are closing the PVU. All payments made under it must be made by April 31 and they are paid in advance, after which the EC reimburses them to us if we have met the conditions."

Regarding the state administration and civil servants paying their social security contributions, Prodanov said.

Konstantin Prodanov, PB: "If we move in this direction, it must be compensated with an increase in income, so that they do not lose a single leva of income."