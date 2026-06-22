Japanese PM changes official car for first time in about six years

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has switched from a sedan to an SUV. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara announced this to reporters.

The prime minister's official car until now was a Toyota Century sedan, but it has now been replaced with a modified SUV of the same brand. “The prime minister's new official car has been put into use as of today. The vehicle is being updated based on its condition and other factors,“ Kihara noted.

However, the chief cabinet secretary declined to comment on the price of the new car. “As for the purchase price, since disclosing it could give an idea of the car's specifications, I will refrain from answering for security reasons,“ he explained.

This is the first time a Japanese prime minister has changed his official car in about six years. The previous Toyota Century sedan was purchased in 2020 for then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The base Toyota Century SUV currently costs around 27 million yen (approximately $167,000) in Japan, making it a luxury car.