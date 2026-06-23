61% growth of Turkish tourists in Bulgaria

The interest of Turkish tourists in Bulgaria has shown impressive growth, with the number of guests from our southern neighbor increasing by 61% in just one year. Against this background, our country is increasingly actively positioning itself as a leading SPA and health destination in the Balkans.

This became clear during an event in Ankara, where Deputy Minister of Tourism Prof. Mariela Modeva presented Bulgaria's opportunities in the field of SPA, wellness and health tourism. The occasion was the initiative “BG SUMMER“ and the presentation of the Turkish-language edition of the catalog “BG SPA – Health through Water“.

“Bulgaria has something to offer Turkish guests not only as a nearby and accessible destination, but also as a place for quality rest, prevention and health care. We have mineral waters, modern SPA and medical SPA centers, sea, mountains and a rich cultural heritage“, said Prof. Modeva.

One of the highlights in the presented catalog are 128 certified SPA, wellness and medical SPA centers in different parts of the country. According to the Ministry of Tourism, it is the wealth of mineral springs and the combination of natural resources and modern infrastructure that make Bulgaria an increasingly preferred destination for health tourism.

The data clearly show the growing interest of Turkish citizens. In 2025, over 295,000 Turkish tourists were registered in accommodation facilities in Bulgaria. This is an increase of 61% compared to the previous year. The trend continues in 2026, as in the first months of the year the number of visitors from Turkey exceeded 95,000 people.

According to Prof. Modeva, there are several reasons for this popularity – geographical proximity, good value for money, as well as the opportunity for tourists to combine rest, recovery, cultural tourism and natural attractions in one trip.

“These results are a clear sign of trust. Turkish tourists are increasingly choosing Bulgaria because of the quality of services and the opportunity to combine health, nature and culture“, the Deputy Minister emphasized.

During his visit to Ankara, Prof. Modeva also met with the Bulgarian Ambassador to Turkey, Angel Cholakov. The two discussed the possibilities for more active promotion of the Bulgarian tourist product on the Turkish market and for expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism.

The development of SPA and health tourism has been among Bulgaria's strategic priorities in recent years. The country has over 600 mineral springs and some of the most diverse balneological resources in Europe, which gives it a serious competitive advantage for tourists seeking not just a vacation, but recovery and health care throughout the year.