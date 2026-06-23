Tesla enters into one of its most expensive deals worth up to $5 billion

The American Tesla and the energy company NatPower have announced a strategic partnership to build large-scale electricity storage infrastructure in the UK and Italy. The first phase of the project envisages the construction of battery systems with a total capacity of 25 gigawatt-hours, and the total investment value could reach $5 billion.

The deal comes at a time when European countries are accelerating investments in energy storage, which play a key role in the integration of renewable energy sources into electricity grids. Battery systems allow the storage of energy produced by solar and wind power plants and its use during periods of higher consumption.

According to the agreement, NatPower will use Tesla Megapack systems – industrial battery solutions for large-scale electricity storage. In addition to the hardware, the American company will also provide its energy trading platform, which optimizes the moments for buying and selling electricity on the market.

Initially, five projects will be implemented, which are part of a more ambitious program. The long-term goal is to build over 100 gigawatt hours of energy storage capacity, which would make the initiative one of the largest of its kind in Europe. Construction costs for the entire program are expected to be between $4 and $5 billion.

The companies estimate that the project could generate revenues of over $15 billion over the next two decades. According to NatPower CEO Fabrizio Zago, the main goal is to create a model that combines financing and implementation of energy infrastructure in a way that can be applied to other markets.

The news is also important for Tesla, which in recent years has gradually turned its energy systems business into one of the key growth engines along with the production of electric vehicles. While the company remains best known for its cars, the market for battery solutions for power grids is developing rapidly and is expected to play an increasingly important role in the global energy transition.

Energy analysts say that investment in storage systems is becoming a strategic priority for Europe, especially against the backdrop of the growing share of renewables and the need for more stable and sustainable power grids. That is why projects of this scale are starting to be seen as critical infrastructure for the future of European energy.