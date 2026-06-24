Fibank with 2 awards from the 34th edition of the "Bank of the Year" competition

Fibank (First Investment Bank) received two awards from the 34th edition of the prestigious "Bank of the Year" competition, organized by the "Bank of the Year Association".

The ceremony was held last night in Sofia and brought together representatives of the banking sector, business and the public.

FIB was awarded the prestigious "Mystery Shopper Bank" award for a record tenth time - an achievement that emphasizes the bank's consistent commitment to customers and consistently high standards of service. The award is among the most valuable in the competition, as it is awarded based on the real experience of customers when visiting banking branches. offices. The assessment is carried out through an independent survey using the Mystery Shopper methodology and tracks the quality of service, the professionalism of employees and the overall customer experience in branches across the country.

The second award is in the category “Best Bank Digital Project“ and is awarded to the “Investments“ service in My Fibank. Through it, the bank's clients can trade financial instruments on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, as well as on international markets in the USA and Europe – directly from their phone, without additional steps and intermediaries. The award is a recognition of Fibank's commitment to developing innovative solutions that facilitate access to investment opportunities and give clients more control over managing their finances.

“These two awards are very valuable to us because they reflect two of our most important priorities – uncompromising quality of service and the consistent development of innovative solutions for our clients. The award “The Secret Service Bank“ for a record tenth time is a recognition of the professionalism, dedication and perseverance of our colleagues throughout the country. With the new “Investments“ service in the Fibank mobile application, clients are provided with direct access to financial instruments both on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and on international markets in Europe and the USA.In this way, we have allowed investments to become part of the everyday life of every modern Bulgarian, said Mr. Nikola Bakalov, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fibank.