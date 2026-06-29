Romania with the most expensive electricity in the European Union

The price of electricity on the Romanian "forward" market (DAM) for delivery on June 29 will be 224 EUR per MWh, the highest in the EU, according to the Digi24 television channel.

According to the channel, Hungary has the second highest electricity prices. Meanwhile, electricity in Romania is two and a half times more expensive than in neighboring Bulgaria (90 EUR) and Greece (87 EUR).

The price increase is due to intense heat, increased consumption and a serious shortage of electricity storage capacity. According to energy expert Ciprian Cercu, “electricity prices in Romania could be significantly lower if the large differences between the minimum price during the day and the very high price in the evening can be smoothed out“. He also stressed that the risk of power outages in the country is unlikely.