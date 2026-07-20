Kazakhstan does not plan to supply oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline

The Kazakh authorities do not plan to supply oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline in July and August 2026. This was reported by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

“Currently, supplies of Kazakh oil via the Atyrau-Samara-Druzhba pipeline to Germany are temporarily suspended due to restrictions on the technical infrastructure of the transit side. Therefore, exports of Kazakh oil to Germany in July and August 2026 are not planned“, the press service said.

The ministry explained that Kazakhstan considers this situation as temporary and continues to adhere to its policy of diversifying oil supply routes to European markets. This is fully consistent with with its long-term strategy to ensure stability and reliability of export flows.

“With the normalization of technical transit conditions and the resumption of supplies, additional information will be provided to the public“, the press service specified.

Since May 1, deliveries of Kazakh oil to Germany have bypassed the Druzhba oil pipeline due to technical limitations. The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan announced that in May it will redirect oil supplies through the Russian port of Ust-Luga and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.