Boeing plans to increase production of Patriot missiles

Boeing plans to increase production of Patriot PAC-3 missiles by 30% next year, Bloomberg reports.

The company produced 650 missiles last year and aims to produce 850 this year. Boeing expects a similar increase in production of these components in 2027.

Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of Defense Michael Duffy announced that Washington intends to triple production of Patriot interceptor missiles and quadruple production of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. In addition, the Pentagon wants to increase production of Tomahawk cruise missiles, AMRAAM air-to-air missiles, SM-6 multi-purpose missiles and SM-3 IB and SM-3 IIA interceptors. The US is actively using interceptors and other missiles during its operation against Iran.