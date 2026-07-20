Iraq Trucks Oil Products to Mediterranean Ports

Iraq is trucking oil products through Syria to ports in the Mediterranean, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, according to Bloomberg.

Thousands of trucks are used for transportation, and the journey to the coast can take up to four days. Jordan is also being used for transportation.

According to the Iraqi Oil Ministry, 1 million tons of fuel oil were exported through Syria and Jordan in June. In May, this figure was 500,000 tons, the ministry said.

Earlier, the American portal Al-Monitor reported that Iraqi authorities planned to sign an agreement to resume the operation of an oil pipeline that would allow oil to be exported from the province of Kirkuk to the Syrian port city of Baniyas.