The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) is set to generate over $15 billion in revenue from the World Cup, according to The Guardian.

Before the tournament, the organization had planned to generate revenue of around $11 billion, but exceeded that figure through ticket sales, including on the secondary market. Football associations will benefit from the expansion of FIFA's financial fund, although details of the payments have not been finalized. This could strengthen the position of current FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who has come under fire for a number of controversial decisions, including overturning a red card for US national team forward Folarin Balogun after a call from President Donald Trump.

The increased revenue could improve the United States' chances of hosting another World Cup in the near future. Trump previously announced the country's intention to bid to host the World Cup. The next tournament the United States could qualify for is the 2038 World Cup.

Argentina and Spain will face each other in the World Cup final, with the match kicking off at 10 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday. Forty-eight teams are participating in the tournament for the first time, and records for total attendance and goals scored have been set along the way.