Artificial Intelligence Could Lead to the End of Civilization

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting in Washington in December 2025 demonstrates that the cause of changes in modern life will not be “killer robots“ or “intelligent computers“, but rather a decline in income tax revenues. This opinion was expressed by the columnist of ag. Bloomberg Devin Ramil

Ramil believes that even a relatively small increase in global unemployment could have a significant impact on public finances, as incomes would begin to decline while the costs of unemployment benefits and retraining would increase.

The author of the article compares the modern introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) to the First Industrial Revolution of the 17th and 18th centuries, which displaced peasants from their lands. Ramil notes that the First Industrial Revolution was followed by decades of instability due to the inability of the population to adapt to market changes.