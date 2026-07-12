Ukraine paid off record $441.2 million in debt in June

In June 2026, Ukraine paid $441.2 million to creditors, which is the largest amount of payments in 2026.

In June, Ukraine paid $211.5 million to the World Bank, $171.5 million to the IMF, $51 million to other creditors, and $7.2 million to service government currency bonds.

From January to May, Ukraine has already paid over $1 billion to creditors.

The country's total debt to external and internal creditors exceeds $210 billion, and by the end of the year, according to forecasts by the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance, it will increase to $240 billion.