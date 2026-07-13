The restoration of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is in the interests of all countries

The rapid resumption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is in the interests of all countries. "The Strait of Hormuz is used for international navigation. Restoring security and ensuring freedom of passage through it as soon as possible meets the interests of all countries," said Lin Jian, an official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, at a briefing.

The diplomat also indicated that the Chinese side is ready to "maintain contacts with relevant countries and the international community" to restore navigation through this waterway.

Earlier, the US Central Command reported that the US military attacked about 140 targets in Iran on Sunday evening in response to Tehran's attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, in turn, fired missiles at US targets in the Middle East. Air strikes from Iran were repelled in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman and Qatar.

Later, Iran's Persian Gulf Surveillance Authority (PGSA) and the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran's armed forces) announced that ship transit through the Strait of Hormuz had been completely suspended due to the escalation of the situation in the waters.