Turkey remains the cheapest holiday destination

European tourist destinations continue to compete not only with natural and cultural attractions, but also with the prices of food, drinks and hotels. A new analysis of Eurostat data and travel platforms shows that Turkey is the most affordable destination overall, while Portugal offers the best value for money in hotels and restaurants.

The study compares costs in 7 of the most popular summer destinations in Europe - Turkey, Portugal, Spain, Greece, Italy, France and Croatia. The conclusion is that the differences in prices can be significant - from the cost of a glass of wine and dinner by the sea to an overnight stay in a hotel.

According to the analysis, Turkey remains the cheapest destination for tourists thanks to the low prices of food, hotels and services. The only exception is alcohol, which is among the most expensive due to high excise duties and taxes on alcoholic beverages. Portugal, in turn, is distinguished by the most affordable prices for accommodation and meals in restaurants, which makes it one of the most advantageous destinations for tourists looking for a balance between quality and price.

Spain and Greece also remain among the preferred options, with their price levels close to the average for the European Union. However, Italy and France continue to be among the more expensive choices, especially when it comes to hotel accommodation and meals in tourist areas.

How is Bulgaria positioned

Bulgaria continues to be among the most affordable countries in the European Union in terms of overall price level. Together with Romania, it is traditionally among the countries with the lowest prices for consumer goods and services in the EU, which is an important factor for the competitiveness of the tourism sector.

Our country retains its advantage as a budget seaside and mountain destination, especially for tourists from Central and Western Europe. Low costs for food, transport and services continue to be one of the main arguments when choosing a holiday in our country, although in recent years prices in the hotel and restaurant industry have also increased.

For the tourism business, the analysis is yet another proof that price remains one of the key factors when choosing a destination. In the face of inflation and more careful planning of family budgets, countries that manage to offer good quality at a reasonable price will likely continue to attract the most interest during the summer season.