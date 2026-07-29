Russia proposes updating military-technical cooperation agreements with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the government's proposal to update the provisions of the military-technical cooperation agreements with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The head of state's instructions were published on the legal information portal.

The agreement with Kazakhstan was signed on December 24, 2013 and has not been amended since then. A similar agreement with Uzbekistan was signed on November 29, 2016 and has also not been revised.

The expansion of military-technical cooperation was on the agenda of Putin's state visits to Kazakhstan in May 2026 and to Uzbekistan in May 2024.

These agreements establish the general principles of military-technical cooperation between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. They envisage a wide range of interactions, including the supply of military products, repair and modernization of weapons, joint research and development activities, the creation of joint production facilities, personnel training and the exchange of experience.