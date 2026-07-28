Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga announced that he had called his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi after the Islamic Republic's condemnation of the Ukrainian attack on drone against its ship, and warned Tehran to refrain from any actions to escalate the situation and from supporting Russia, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

"I emphasized the need to refrain from any escalating steps, and also to end any assistance for the Russian war against Ukraine. This war is illegal and must end," Sibiga wrote in Ex.

Israeli top diplomat Gideon Saar said on the same social network that he had spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart and that the two had discussed "the challenges facing our countries (Israel and Ukraine), including the threat from Iran."

The Ukrainian attack on an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea will be considered an attack on Iran itself and shows how important it is to eliminate the "threat from Kiev," the Kremlin said today, quoted by Reuters.

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the Ukrainian attack, saying that one sailor was killed and another was injured in the explosion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev had struck a vessel used to deliver military cargo involving Iran.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov today accused Ukraine of expanding the geographical scope of "terrorist attacks."

He blamed Kiev for blowing up the German gas pipeline "Nord Stream" - something Kiev denies - and for harming Kazakhstan's interests with attacks on pipeline infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).

“This threat must be neutralized and definitely destroyed”, Peskov said.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesman added that the Russian government was monitoring the situation with e-commerce giant “Wildberries”, following Ukrainian drone attacks on its warehouses in the country, but no decisions had yet been made on intervention.

Asked whether the government was considering providing state aid to “Wildberries” and its sellers who suffered losses as a result of the attacks, Peskov congratulated the company for its response.

“You know, this company took a rather unprecedented step to announce its decision to provide assistance to sellers and those whose goods are in warehouses, although - strictly speaking - the company had no such obligation. This, of course, deserves the highest praise“, Peskov told reporters.

“As for assistance to the company, in general “this situation“ is, of course, being monitored by the government. Discussions are underway, but “concrete decisions“ on this issue” have not yet been made,” he said.