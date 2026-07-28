The Bulgarian National Union of Socialists and Democrats nominated Nikolay Nenchev as a presidential candidate and Tsveta Kirilova as a vice-presidential candidate. The party gave them a mandate to negotiate with the democratic formations to nominate a joint presidential candidate pair.

"I confirm my intention that if we achieve agreement and unity in the so-called "democratic community", we will give way with Kirilova. This decision, which was made by the Management Board, was very wise and it was timely to the point that we gave a very clear signal to our other partners, democratic parties, organizations and unions, that talks should begin - to seek a unified candidacy for president and vice-president. This is something that is not happening, even at this point it is late. We did not receive meaningful answers from the few conversations we had about when this conversation could begin. I was a big supporter of organizing preliminary elections," Nenchev said in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR."

He emphasized that these elections are of great importance.

Call for a unified candidacy

"We have not held official talks because, in order to hold talks, there must be candidates. We need talks to see where the weaknesses are and then together to seek a path to unity. Formal talks have been held with representatives of the democratic community and from the PP, I also had a conversation with Iliyan Vassilev, who is from the Forum for Democratic Action. Both he and I regret that these preliminary elections did not take place, there is no time, but we can organize a meaningful debate", added the guest of Bulgaria ON AIR.

Asked how he views the candidacies that will be nominated by an Initiative Committee, Nenchev replied:

"I am not very convinced that this is the best form. I understand that since he is president, he should be independent, but in some form these candidates were tied to their political parties and coalitions. Why are we approaching this way and who do we want to deceive?"

"This initiative committee, in order to work, must have the consent of the political parties and then these parties will come together and stand behind this candidate. Very serious political changes are ahead in the country, which will happen very soon, already this autumn. I saw that two protests were organized - one of which was quite seriously attended and they were postponed to the beginning of September. To date, there is passivity, which is not useful for the development of democratic processes in Bulgaria", Nenchev also said.

According to him, there is a clear, consistent Euro-Atlantic policy on the part of the Prime Minister and the government.

"This is the first time I have seen how quickly a government collapses and how quickly a majority cracks. If we are true patriots, then we must find a way to each other and make a compromise in the name of Bulgaria. I wonder if it wouldn't be better for the future candidate not to be determined by this Initiative Committee, but to be determined by the rally that will be convened in early September," Nikolay Nenchev expressed his opinion.

Warning of tension in the country

He is of the opinion that it is extremely important to hear what the candidates are proposing for Bulgaria.

"The presidential institution is extremely important and if we do not seek or find a balance in the next few months, the danger of reaching very serious civil unrest is very real.

I expect an ominous scenario, my fellow analysts expect the same. Obviously, Prime Minister Radev's mandate will not be complete, there will be tension, resistance and we must be ready for something far more challenging", emphasized the presidential candidate.

MiG-29

Poland claims that Bulgaria has asked to buy all of its MiG-29s.

"The same people who years ago accused me of a lack of expertise are now standing and waiting for the aircraft factories in Poland. I was right in my analysis and forecast more than 10 years ago - we do not need the MiG-29. Initially, Minister Stoyanov said that we are only asking for spare parts.

Poland will try to raise the price of this deal and in the end we will not gain anything. "The planes will most likely go to Ukraine," added Nenchev, explaining that if these planes are to be purchased, the decision must go through the National Assembly.